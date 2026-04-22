Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN - Get Free Report) TSE: WRN shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.71. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 3,286,009 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Copper and Gold has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.75.

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Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $615.97 million, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 696.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,615 shares of the company's stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 865,339 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,358,509 shares of the company's stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 833,348 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 644,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 857,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 568,468 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company's primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold's activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

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