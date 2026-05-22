Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Cynthia Tregillis Sells 106 Shares

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 106 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.87, for a total transaction of $48,640.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,349,939.41. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Western Digital alerts: Sign Up

Western Digital Stock Down 0.4%

WDC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.28. 4,481,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $373.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.41. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $525.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Western Digital by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Western Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Western Digital wasn't on the list.

While Western Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here