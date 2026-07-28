Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Cynthia Tregillis Sells 808 Shares

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 808 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.63, for a total transaction of $427,941.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,663,290.57. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC traded down $41.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,936. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $799.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $565.69 and its 200 day moving average is $400.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Western Digital's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.58%.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

More Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $550.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $530.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Melius Research set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $520.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDC

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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