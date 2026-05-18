Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Down 4.8% - What's Next?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $441.67 and last traded at $458.68. Approximately 8,972,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 9,186,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.02.

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Key Western Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WDC. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Digital from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.83.

Read Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Down 4.8%

The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 55.29%.The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Western Digital's payout ratio is 2.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 363 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total value of $136,883.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,023 shares in the company, valued at $45,259,473.07. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total transaction of $8,236,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,342,096. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,049,314. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Western Digital by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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