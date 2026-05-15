Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $465.00 and last traded at $482.1970. Approximately 6,949,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,206,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.15.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $310.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.83.

Read Our Latest Report on WDC

Western Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $347.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Western Digital's payout ratio is 2.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 4,674 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.19, for a total value of $2,071,470.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,905,270.79. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 363 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total transaction of $136,883.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,259,473.07. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 53,679 shares of company stock worth $18,049,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,317,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $788,729,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,923.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $409,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,225 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,926.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $195,882,000 after buying an additional 2,910,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $221,800,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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