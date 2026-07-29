Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1.1279 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 29.98%.Western Midstream Partners's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. Western Midstream Partners's payout ratio is currently 121.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,840 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.25.

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Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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