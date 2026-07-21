Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $22.7420 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Western New England Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Western New England Bancorp

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $49,385.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,524.16. This represents a 20.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 51,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westfield Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Its operations focus on serving small to mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers, with a strategy centered on relationship-driven banking and community involvement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business cash-management solutions.

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