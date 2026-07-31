Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.36 and traded as high as $19.75. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $19.1090, with a volume of 13,254 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Westwood Holdings Group to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHG

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

Insider Activity at Westwood Holdings Group

In related news, Director Susan M. Byrne sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $142,793.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 240,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,363.24. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,285. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,898 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,856 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,210 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 11,192 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company's stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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