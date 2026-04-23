WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Down 9.6% - Here's Why

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH - Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 521.50 and last traded at GBX 568.10. Approximately 4,170,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,695,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SMWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 700 to GBX 667 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on WH Smith from GBX 675 to GBX 650 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 832.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMWH

WH Smith Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 609.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 641.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 872.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £707.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Max Izzard acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 per share, for a total transaction of £168,750. Insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greeting cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

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