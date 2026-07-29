What is Edison Inv. Res' Estimate for TSE:WPM Q2 Earnings?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM - Free Report) - Analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Edison Inv. Res analyst L. Ashbourne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals' current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals' FY2027 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$205.62.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$154.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$181.82. The firm has a market cap of C$70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$125.08 and a 1-year high of C$226.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wheaton Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Chun Yip Lau bought 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$176.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,791.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,345.25. The trade was a 26.79% increase in their position. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate.

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