What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for AEM FY2027 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $12.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.72. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $278.00 to $260.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.69.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AEM stock opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $255.24. The company's 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm's revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 229,630 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $38,929,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,141 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Agnico Eagle reported adjusted EPS of $3.05, above the $2.89 consensus and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year to $3.77 billion, narrowly below the $3.78 billion estimate. Agnico Eagle Mines Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Agnico Eagle reported adjusted EPS of $3.05, above the $2.89 consensus and up from $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year to $3.77 billion, narrowly below the $3.78 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Record cash generation and shareholder returns: Management cited better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control, record quarterly free cash flow and record quarterly shareholder returns, indicating strong operating leverage and financial flexibility. The company also maintained its 2026 production outlook. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management cited better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control, record quarterly free cash flow and record quarterly shareholder returns, indicating strong operating leverage and financial flexibility. The company also maintained its 2026 production outlook. Positive Sentiment: Finnish growth investments: Second-quarter filings highlighted acquisitions in Finland’s Central Lapland region, supporting Agnico Eagle’s longer-term exploration and resource-expansion strategy. Agnico Eagle Accelerates Finnish Expansion

Second-quarter filings highlighted acquisitions in Finland’s Central Lapland region, supporting Agnico Eagle’s longer-term exploration and resource-expansion strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Limited institutional selling: First Trust Advisors reduced its AEM position by 4.2%, selling 6,795 shares. The transaction is relatively small and offers little insight into the company’s fundamentals.

First Trust Advisors reduced its AEM position by 4.2%, selling 6,795 shares. The transaction is relatively small and offers little insight into the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some estimate and valuation pressure: Erste Group lowered its 2026 EPS forecast to $12.23 from $12.86, despite the current consensus estimate of $11.76. Citigroup also lowered its expectations for AEM’s stock price, potentially limiting upside sentiment. Citigroup Lowers Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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