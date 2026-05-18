What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for AMD FY2026 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $6.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.74. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices' FY2027 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.95.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $424.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.39. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $469.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,635,000. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $183,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

Q1 earnings and revenue both topped expectations, with data center sales up sharply on strong demand for EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, citing AMD’s accelerating AI and data center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD expanded FSR 4.1 support to older GPUs and introduced new Ryzen PRO 9000 offerings, reinforcing product momentum in client and gaming.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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