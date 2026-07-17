What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for ENI FY2026 Earnings?

Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ENI in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.78. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ENI's current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ENI's FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.22 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

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E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ENI from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on E

ENI Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:E opened at $48.09 on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth about $63,334,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,279,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $124,411,000 after purchasing an additional 165,454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 306,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 160,324 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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