What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for FIX FY2027 Earnings?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $53.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $52.21. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA's current full-year earnings is $43.39 per share.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $1,981.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,879.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $510.00 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here