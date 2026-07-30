What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for JNJ FY2026 Earnings?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will earn $11.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.56. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson's current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.39.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $265.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $640.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.82. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $274.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Talc settlement could remove a major legal overhang. J&J proposed paying up to $5.5 billion to resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer lawsuits tied to its talc products. Although costly, the agreement could improve visibility into future liabilities and end litigation that has weighed on the stock for more than a decade. The deal requires approval from at least 95% of claimants. Reuters talc litigation explainer

J&J proposed paying up to $5.5 billion to resolve roughly 76,000 ovarian-cancer lawsuits tied to its talc products. Although costly, the agreement could improve visibility into future liabilities and end litigation that has weighed on the stock for more than a decade. The deal requires approval from at least 95% of claimants. Positive Sentiment: Firefly Bio expands J&J’s oncology pipeline. The company completed its $1 billion cash acquisition of Firefly Bio, gaining its Firelink degrader antibody conjugate platform. The technology is aimed at developing targeted treatments for difficult-to-treat solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Firefly Bio acquisition announcement

The company completed its $1 billion cash acquisition of Firefly Bio, gaining its Firelink degrader antibody conjugate platform. The technology is aimed at developing targeted treatments for difficult-to-treat solid tumors, including KRAS-driven cancers. Positive Sentiment: Sail Biomedicines adds potential long-term growth. J&J agreed to make $785 million in initial payments and received an exclusive option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. The collaboration focuses on in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune and other immune-mediated diseases, but the commercial opportunity remains dependent on clinical and regulatory success. Sail Biomedicines collaboration

J&J agreed to make $785 million in initial payments and received an exclusive option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. The collaboration focuses on in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune and other immune-mediated diseases, but the commercial opportunity remains dependent on clinical and regulatory success. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts see improving longer-term earnings potential. Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS estimate to $12.81 from $12.70, above the current-year consensus of $11.68. However, the estimate does not offset the company’s near-term guidance reduction. Johnson & Johnson analyst estimates

Erste Group raised its 2027 EPS estimate to $12.81 from $12.70, above the current-year consensus of $11.68. However, the estimate does not offset the company’s near-term guidance reduction. Negative Sentiment: 2026 profit guidance was lowered. J&J cited the combined financial impact of the Firefly acquisition and Sail partnership. The deals may improve future growth, but upfront spending and added expenses reduce near-term earnings expectations and appear to be the main reason shares have decreased. Reuters profit forecast article

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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