What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for JNJ FY2027 Earnings?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $12.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.70. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson's current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $266.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.40. The stock has a market cap of $642.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: $5.5 billion talc settlement reduces legal uncertainty. Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay up to $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Investors appear to view the agreement as removing a major overhang and improving visibility into future liabilities. The deal requires participation from at least 95% of claimants and does not cover potential future lawsuits. Reuters talc settlement article

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay up to $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Investors appear to view the agreement as removing a major overhang and improving visibility into future liabilities. The deal requires participation from at least 95% of claimants and does not cover potential future lawsuits. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results and guidance support the shares. J&J reported revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and above expectations, while adjusted EPS of $2.90 exceeded the $2.84 consensus. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance is $11.60 to $11.75. Yahoo Finance J&J earnings article

J&J reported revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and above expectations, while adjusted EPS of $2.90 exceeded the $2.84 consensus. Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance is $11.60 to $11.75. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings expectations improved. Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $12.81 from $12.70, above the current analyst consensus of $11.68 for 2026. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also maintained Buy ratings following the settlement announcement. TipRanks J&J analyst rating article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $12.81 from $12.70, above the current analyst consensus of $11.68 for 2026. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley also maintained Buy ratings following the settlement announcement. Neutral Sentiment: Settlement execution remains a risk. J&J expects payments to begin in 2027, but the proposal must secure sufficient claimant participation and complete required legal processes. The sizable cash commitment will also affect future finances. CNN settlement article

J&J expects payments to begin in 2027, but the proposal must secure sufficient claimant participation and complete required legal processes. The sizable cash commitment will also affect future finances. Negative Sentiment: MedTech growth was uneven. Cardiovascular sales lagged in the second quarter, creating some concern about momentum, although Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics performed better and new product launches could support the second half. Zacks MedTech article

Cardiovascular sales lagged in the second quarter, creating some concern about momentum, although Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics performed better and new product launches could support the second half. Negative Sentiment: An executive stock sale adds a minor sentiment headwind. EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares for approximately $5.8 million, reducing her direct holdings by about half. SEC insider transaction filing

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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