What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for JPM FY2026 Earnings?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $24.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.76. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $23.97 per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share.

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Several other research firms have also recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $345.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $359.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $925.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $326.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $11,396,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,314,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941,351 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32,672.0% during the second quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,521,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan plans to raise its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program. The capital-return measures, supported by record earnings and a strong balance sheet, could improve the stock’s appeal. JPMorgan's Robust Capital Position Fuels Higher Shareholder Returns

JPMorgan plans to raise its dividend by 10% and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program. The capital-return measures, supported by record earnings and a strong balance sheet, could improve the stock’s appeal. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current consensus of $23.97, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings growth. JPMorgan EPS Estimate Raised

Erste Group raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $24.86 from $24.00, above the current consensus of $23.97, reinforcing expectations for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: J.P. Morgan economists now expect the Federal Reserve’s next rate hike in December 2026 after the central bank held rates steady in July. Higher rates can eventually support bank net-interest income, but the forecast also highlights persistent inflation and a potentially less favorable economic backdrop. J.P. Morgan Brings Forward Fed Rate Hike Forecast

J.P. Morgan economists now expect the Federal Reserve’s next rate hike in December 2026 after the central bank held rates steady in July. Higher rates can eventually support bank net-interest income, but the forecast also highlights persistent inflation and a potentially less favorable economic backdrop. Negative Sentiment: Dimon said investors should prepare for volatility and that risks—including geopolitical and market risks—are being underestimated. His caution may temper enthusiasm for JPMorgan despite its record second-quarter results. Jamie Dimon Issues Warning to Investors

Dimon said investors should prepare for volatility and that risks—including geopolitical and market risks—are being underestimated. His caution may temper enthusiasm for JPMorgan despite its record second-quarter results. Negative Sentiment: Bank stocks recently weakened after the Fed left interest rates unchanged, disappointing investors who expected a hike. Separate concerns that banks may face an AI-related drag or elevated financing risks are adding pressure to the sector. Why JPMorgan Chase Stock Tumbled

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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