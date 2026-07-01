What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for MRK FY2027 Earnings?

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.66. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.'s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.83.

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Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7%

MRK opened at $128.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.Merck & Co., Inc.'s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.4% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company's stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vilga Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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