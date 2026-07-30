What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for MRK FY2027 Earnings?

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will earn $9.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.52. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.'s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $130.45 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $322.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company's stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company's stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 681,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 359,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Trending Headlines about Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raises price target: Barclays increased its target for MRK from $140 to $150 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced share price. Barclays raises Merck price target

Barclays increased its target for MRK from $140 to $150 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Higher long-term earnings forecast: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Merck to $9.54 per share from $9.52, a modestly favorable revision that suggests some confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Merck to $9.54 per share from $9.52, a modestly favorable revision that suggests some confidence in the company’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Ebola vaccine manufacturing initiative: Hilleman Laboratories, the Merck-Wellcome joint venture, is preparing to manufacture doses of an experimental vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola for clinical trials. The effort could strengthen Merck’s public-health profile and create longer-term commercial opportunities, although it is not an immediate earnings driver. Merck and Wellcome Ebola vaccine partnership

Hilleman Laboratories, the Merck-Wellcome joint venture, is preparing to manufacture doses of an experimental vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola for clinical trials. The effort could strengthen Merck’s public-health profile and create longer-term commercial opportunities, although it is not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend reaffirmed: Merck declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, payable October 7 to investors of record September 15. The annualized yield is approximately 2.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal but offering little new information because the payment was expected. Merck announces fourth-quarter dividend

Merck declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, payable October 7 to investors of record September 15. The annualized yield is approximately 2.6%, supporting the stock’s income appeal but offering little new information because the payment was expected. Negative Sentiment: Upcoming earnings remain a concern: Analysts expect Merck’s second-quarter earnings to decline, and recent previews suggest the company lacks the factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. This may be weighing on sentiment ahead of the report, despite the favorable longer-term estimate revision. Merck earnings preview

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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