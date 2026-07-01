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What is Erste Group Bank's Estimate for NVO FY2027 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
Novo Nordisk A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Novo Nordisk to $3.18 per share, down from $3.22.
  • The new forecast is still below the Wall Street consensus of $3.41 per share for the year.
  • Novo Nordisk continues to face mixed analyst sentiment, with a Hold consensus overall despite several recent upgrades and positive catalysts in its GLP-1 and obesity-drug business.
  • Five stocks we like better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9%

NVO opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $71.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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