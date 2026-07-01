What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for BMY FY2026 Earnings?

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb's current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMY. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.24. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity turned constructive, with investors buying 53,552 call options on Bristol Myers Squibb, roughly 135% above the stock’s normal call volume. That suggests traders are positioning for more upside. Article on unusual options trading

Unusual options activity turned constructive, with investors buying 53,552 call options on Bristol Myers Squibb, roughly 135% above the stock’s normal call volume. That suggests traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Several recent writeups highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top value and momentum name, reinforcing the view that the stock may remain attractive to investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure and earnings stability. Article on BMY as a top value stock

Several recent writeups highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a top value and momentum name, reinforcing the view that the stock may remain attractive to investors looking for defensive healthcare exposure and earnings stability. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to BMY as a stock that recently outperformed the broader market, which may be supporting near-term trading interest but is not a major new fundamental catalyst. Article on BMY exceeding market returns

Market commentary also pointed to BMY as a stock that recently outperformed the broader market, which may be supporting near-term trading interest but is not a major new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One healthcare article raised concern about potential risk from proposed Medicare drug price negotiation updates, which could pressure long-term pricing and margins for large pharma names like Bristol Myers Squibb. Article on Medicare drug price negotiation risk

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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