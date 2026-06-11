What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for MU FY2026 Earnings?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $58.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $57.40. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology's current full-year earnings is $59.12 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Micron Technology's FY2027 earnings at $102.14 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MU. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $707.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.7%

MU opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $652.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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