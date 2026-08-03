Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for EXK FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Endeavour Silver logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) to $0.69 from $0.51, close to the $0.70 consensus estimate. The firm maintained a “Buy” rating and a $17 price target.
  • Endeavour Silver reported quarterly EPS of $0.15, matching consensus, while revenue of $212.1 million slightly exceeded analyst expectations of $210.79 million.
  • The stock opened at $7.51, well below its 52-week high of $15.15. Analysts collectively rate the shares “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of $14.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EXK stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,455,127 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company's stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 747,556 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 162.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 527,300 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Endeavour Silver Right Now?

Before you consider Endeavour Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Endeavour Silver wasn't on the list.

While Endeavour Silver currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines