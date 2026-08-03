What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for EXK FY2026 Earnings?

Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.30%.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EXK stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.35. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,455,127 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company's stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 747,556 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 162.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 527,300 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

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