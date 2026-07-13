What is HC Wainwright's Estimate for TSE:AG FY2026 Earnings?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$662.71 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

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A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Majestic Silver to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$30.40.

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First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.3%

AG opened at C$24.03 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is C$26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.86. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$10.69 and a 52-week high of C$43.69. The company has a market cap of C$11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 2.79.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

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