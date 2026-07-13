What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for AG FY2026 Earnings?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG - Free Report) TSE: FR - Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

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First Majestic Silver Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.91. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $32.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG - Get Free Report) TSE: FR last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $476.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.00 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EFG International AG purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the mining company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company's stock.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0171 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. First Majestic Silver's payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. NYSE: AG engages in the production of silver from its wholly owned operations in Mexico. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating high-grade silver projects. Established in 2002, First Majestic has built a multi-mine portfolio to supply silver primarily for the global industrial and investment markets while generating by-products such as gold, lead and zinc concentrates.

First Majestic’s principal operations are located in the historic Mexican Silver Belt, with producing mines including La Encantada in Coahuila, Santa Elena in Sonora and La Parrilla in Durango.

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