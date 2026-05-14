What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for ARWR Q3 Earnings?

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.02). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.80.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,569.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 231,620 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 372,282 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 158,937 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,021,850. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $934,328.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,228 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $100 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, while raising estimates for FY2026 and Q4 2026 and lifting its Q4 2027 profit forecast. MarketBeat Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals report

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, while raising estimates for and and lifting its profit forecast. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target from $35 to $46 , signaling improved longer-term confidence in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals even though the rating remains market perform . Benzinga report

Sanford C. Bernstein raised its , signaling improved longer-term confidence in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals even though the rating remains . Positive Sentiment: Arrowhead’s recent strategic momentum, including its global license and collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics , continues to support investor optimism around the pipeline and partnership value. Business Wire article

Arrowhead’s recent strategic momentum, including its , continues to support investor optimism around the pipeline and partnership value. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made small, mixed EPS revisions across several quarters, with some periods nudged lower and others higher; the changes were modest and do not materially alter the overall bullish stance. MarketBeat Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals report

HC Wainwright made small, mixed EPS revisions across several quarters, with some periods nudged lower and others higher; the changes were modest and do not materially alter the overall bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein’s new target of $46 is still well below Arrowhead’s recent trading level, implying meaningful downside if the stock rerates back toward that valuation. Benzinga report

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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