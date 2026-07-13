What is HC Wainwright's Forecast for Cybin FY2027 Earnings?

Cybin Inc. (NASDAQ:HELP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cybin in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.04). The consensus estimate for Cybin's current full-year earnings is ($3.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin's FY2028 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Cybin (NASDAQ:HELP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

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Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cybin presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

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Cybin Stock Performance

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.05. Cybin has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELP. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cybin by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cybin by 66.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,443 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cybin by 1,388.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,028,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 959,448 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cybin

Here are the key news stories impacting Cybin this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s long-range forecast for FY2031 EPS of $3.23 suggests a potentially strong turnaround over time, which may be encouraging investors focused on Cybin’s eventual commercial upside.

HC Wainwright’s long-range forecast for suggests a potentially strong turnaround over time, which may be encouraging investors focused on Cybin’s eventual commercial upside. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst’s near- and mid-term estimates remain negative, including Q1 2027 EPS of ($0.80) , Q4 2027 EPS of ($0.61) , and Q1 2028 to Q4 2028 EPS between ($0.61) and ($0.50) , indicating the company is still expected to post losses for several years.

The analyst’s near- and mid-term estimates remain negative, including , , and , indicating the company is still expected to post losses for several years. Neutral Sentiment: The research note does not appear to include a rating change or a major new clinical or regulatory catalyst, so the market reaction is likely being driven mainly by updated forward estimates rather than a fundamental surprise.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of mental health disorders. Headquartered in Toronto and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol HELP, Cybin pursues research and development programs intended to harness the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds to address conditions with significant unmet need.

The company operates a drug discovery and development platform aimed at creating novel small-molecule psychedelic analogs and tailored formulations.

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