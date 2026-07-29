What is KeyCorp's Forecast for Neutron Q2 Earnings?

Neutron Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIME - Free Report) - Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neutron in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Neutron's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neutron in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neutron in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Neutron in a research note on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Neutron to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIME

Neutron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIME opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Neutron has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neutron

In related news, CEO Wayne Hsing-Yuan Ting sold 99,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,477,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,833,775. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zhoujia Bao sold 73,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,834,925.00. Following the sale, the director owned 668,859 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,475. The trade was a 9.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Neutron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Neutron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $39 price target , implying approximately 45% upside from the reference price. The firm’s coverage adds credibility from a major investment bank and highlights growing institutional interest in Neutron’s micromobility business. Benzinga

, implying approximately 45% upside from the reference price. The firm’s coverage adds credibility from a major investment bank and highlights growing institutional interest in Neutron’s micromobility business. Positive Sentiment: Evercore began coverage with an Outperform rating and a $40 target , representing roughly 49% potential upside. The rating indicates expectations that Neutron can outperform the broader market. Zacks.com

, representing roughly 49% potential upside. The rating indicates expectations that Neutron can outperform the broader market. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Neutron to Strong Buy , adding to the increasingly bullish analyst consensus. Zacks.com

, adding to the increasingly bullish analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan, Needham and Citizens JMP also issued bullish recommendations : JPMorgan rated the shares Overweight with a $35 target, Needham assigned Buy with a $36 target, and Citizens JMP assigned Market Outperform with a $45 target. These targets imply approximately 30% to 67% upside and reinforce the view that Neutron may be undervalued. Benzinga

: JPMorgan rated the shares Overweight with a $35 target, Needham assigned Buy with a $36 target, and Citizens JMP assigned Market Outperform with a $45 target. These targets imply approximately 30% to 67% upside and reinforce the view that Neutron may be undervalued. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth cited Neutron’s global micromobility platform, attractive unit economics and discounted valuation when initiating a Buy rating. TipRanks

About Neutron

Lime is the largest global shared micromobility business. We are on a mission to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable, and carbon-free. Lime provides convenient and reliable short-term rentals of e-scooters and e-bikes at an affordable price. As of December 31, 2025, we operated in approximately 230 cities(1) across 29 countries(2). In 2025, we delivered a seamless rider experience to approximately 19 million riders. Our market leadership and scale have made Lime a widely recognized brand — valued by riders for our availability and trusted by cities for our operating track record.

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