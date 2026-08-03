What is Noble Financial's Estimate for EuroDry Q2 Earnings?

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for EuroDry in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for EuroDry's current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

EDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of EuroDry from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of EuroDry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EuroDry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

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EuroDry Stock Performance

EDRY opened at $26.51 on Monday. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EuroDry

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY - Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,347 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.09% of EuroDry worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company's stock.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Limited is a Marshall Islands–incorporated shipping company, formed in 2005 and headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol EDRY. Since its inception, EuroDry has focused exclusively on the marine transportation of drybulk commodities and has grown its fleet through a combination of newbuilding contracts and second-hand acquisitions.

As of mid-2024, EuroDry's operating fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax drybulk carriers, collectively providing over one million deadweight tons (dwt) of capacity.

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