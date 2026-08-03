What is Northcoast Research's Estimate for RAIL Q2 Earnings?

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL - Free Report) - Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Freightcar America in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Northcoast Research analyst A. Reed expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAIL. Zacks Research lowered shares of Freightcar America from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freightcar America in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freightcar America presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Freightcar America Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $7.97 on Monday. Freightcar America has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Freightcar America had a net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $64.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightcar America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freightcar America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,656 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freightcar America by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the second quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company's stock.

Freightcar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

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