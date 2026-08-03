What is Northland Securities' Estimate for MFIN Q3 Earnings?

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial's current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Medallion Financial's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $58.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.98 million.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Research raised Medallion Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Medallion Financial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

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Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a market cap of $229.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.78. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 45.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,708 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,280 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company's stock.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Medallion Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides asset-based lending solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's core business activities include secured loans collateralized by business assets such as insurance premiums, commercial real estate, maritime assets and portfolio receivables. Through its insurance premium finance division, Medallion offers short-term loans that allow policyholders to spread insurance costs over multiple payments, while its portfolio financing arm provides funding against a borrower's existing asset portfolios.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Medallion Financial originally established itself in the taxi medallion lending market, extending loans secured by New York City cab medallions.

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