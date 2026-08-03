What is Northland Securities' Forecast for NWPX Q4 Earnings?

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) - Northland Securities raised their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NWPX Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for NWPX Infrastructure's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $159.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million.

Get NWPX Infrastructure alerts: Sign Up

NWPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NWPX Infrastructure stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NWPX Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $152.03.

Institutional Trading of NWPX Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company's stock.

Key NWPX Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting NWPX Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its NWPX Infrastructure FY2026 EPS forecast to $5.48 from $5.09 and increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $1.65 from $1.54, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations.

Sidoti raised its NWPX Infrastructure FY2026 EPS forecast to $5.48 from $5.09 and increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $1.65 from $1.54, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.01 from $0.94, raised its Q2 2027 forecast to $1.44 from $1.43, and increased its FY2029 estimate to $4.97 from $4.88.

Northland Securities lifted its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $1.01 from $0.94, raised its Q2 2027 forecast to $1.44 from $1.43, and increased its FY2029 estimate to $4.97 from $4.88. Positive Sentiment: A company earnings review highlighted backlog strength and margin gains as key positives, while identifying a recovery in the precast business as an important area to monitor. NWPX Q2 Deep Dive: Backlog Strength and Margin Gains Lead, Precast Recovery in Focus

A company earnings review highlighted backlog strength and margin gains as key positives, while identifying a recovery in the precast business as an important area to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti modestly raised its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.48, while Northland increased its estimate to $1.44 from $1.39. These revisions suggest some improvement in individual quarters but do not establish a consistent upward trend.

Sidoti modestly raised its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $1.52 from $1.48, while Northland increased its estimate to $1.44 from $1.39. These revisions suggest some improvement in individual quarters but do not establish a consistent upward trend. Negative Sentiment: Both firms reduced selected longer-term forecasts. Sidoti cut Q2 2027 EPS to $1.46 from $1.52, Q4 2027 EPS to $1.24 from $1.27, and FY2027 EPS to $5.12 from $5.16. Northland lowered Q4 2027 EPS to $0.77 from $0.87 and FY2027 EPS to $4.47 from $4.50.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NWPX Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NWPX Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While NWPX Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here