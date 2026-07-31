What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Propel FY2026 Earnings?

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Propel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel's current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Propel to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Propel from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Propel and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Propel Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Propel stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Propel has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $965.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Propel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Propel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

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