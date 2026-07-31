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What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Propel FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Propel logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Propel to $2.10 per share from $2.05, while maintaining a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27 price target.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with Propel carrying a consensus “Buy” rating; coverage includes one Strong Buy, five Buys, and one Hold.
  • Propel’s shares opened at $24.53, while the company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.24, equivalent to an annualized $0.96 payout and a 3.9% yield.
  • Interested in Propel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Propel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst P. Hardie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.05. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Propel's current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Propel to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Propel from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Propel and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRL

Propel Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Propel stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Propel has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $965.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Propel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Propel's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Propel (TSE:PRL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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