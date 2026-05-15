What is Scotiabank's Forecast for Albemarle Q2 Earnings?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle's current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle's FY2026 earnings at $15.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.71. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $210.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $200.26.

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Albemarle Trading Down 5.1%

Albemarle stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.13. Albemarle has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $221.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,630,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $230,603,000 after purchasing an additional 207,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $119,710,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,263,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $102,464,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $175,542,000 after acquiring an additional 453,881 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Albemarle by 10.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,185,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $96,080,000 after acquiring an additional 115,081 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,654.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,808.68. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

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