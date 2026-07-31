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What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:CEU FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
CES Energy Solutions logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for CES Energy Solutions to C$1.08 from C$1.06, above the current consensus estimate of C$0.86. The bank projects FY2027 EPS of C$1.14.
  • CES Energy Solutions reported quarterly EPS of C$0.24 on revenue of C$681.51 million, with an 8.29% net margin and 26.01% return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but mixed, with four Buy ratings and three Holds producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of C$18.94. Shares opened at C$16.24, while insiders have sold 205,683 shares over the past 90 days.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CES Energy Solutions.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions' current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions' FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of C$681.51 million for the quarter.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CES Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$18.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is C$16.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.86. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$7.04 and a twelve month high of C$19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,840 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total transaction of C$430,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$272,680. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider David Allyn Burroughs sold 28,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.04, for a total transaction of C$462,192.60. Insiders have sold a total of 205,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,499 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES' business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

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Earnings History and Estimates for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

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