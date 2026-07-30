What is Scotiabank's Forecast for TSE:MFI FY2026 Earnings?

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Maple Leaf Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods' current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$962.85 million for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 12.44%.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Capital upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Maple Leaf Foods to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$36.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.82. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$23.35 and a one year high of C$36.35.

Insider Activity at Maple Leaf Foods

In other news, insider Adam John Grogan sold 32,063 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.37, for a total transaction of C$941,690.31. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,212,305.49. This represents a 43.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Curtis Eugene Frank sold 96,191 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$2,813,586.75. Following the sale, the director owned 101,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,967,968.25. This represents a 48.66% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $350,102 and have sold 142,699 shares worth $4,176,580. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Maple Leaf Foods's payout ratio is 20.90%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China. The key brands are Maple Leaf and Schneiders, Maple Leaf Prime Naturally, Shopsy, Mitchell's Gourmet Food, Larse, Parm, and Hygrade.

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