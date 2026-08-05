What is Sidoti's Estimate for Koppers Q1 Earnings?

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP - Free Report) - Analysts at Sidoti issued their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti analyst M. Mathison anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Koppers' current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Koppers' Q2 2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Koppers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.600 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Koppers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Report on KOP

Koppers Trading Up 2.3%

KOP opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $998.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. Koppers has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter worth $214,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Koppers by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Koppers by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 3,412 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $149,786.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,243 shares in the company, valued at $19,151,067.70. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Koppers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

About Koppers

Koppers Company, Inc is a global specialty chemicals and materials manufacturer serving diverse industrial markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals, which produces a range of coal tar–based products, phenolic specialties and carbon compounds; and Railroad Products & Services, which offers wood treating and infrastructure services for rail and utility customers.

In its Carbon Materials & Chemicals segment, Koppers supplies coal tar pitch, refined creosote, coal tar‐based distillates and phenolic resins used in aluminum smelting, graphite electrode manufacture, carbon fiber production, and water treatment applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Koppers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Koppers wasn't on the list.

While Koppers currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here