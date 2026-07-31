What is Sidoti's Estimate for Pitney Bowes Q2 Earnings?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Sidoti raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes' current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes' FY2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.94 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS.

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Pitney Bowes NYSE: PBI is Surging, Is it Too Risky?

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pitney Bowes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Pitney Bowes from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $18.13 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,366,188 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,455,000 after purchasing an additional 188,886 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,197,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,689 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,930,328 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 592,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,630,801 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 988,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt James Wolf sold 966,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $14,092,459.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,599,316.24. This represents a 68.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,349,130 shares of company stock worth $53,285,535 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Pitney Bowes's payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Key Stories Impacting Pitney Bowes

Here are the key news stories impacting Pitney Bowes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.43, exceeding the $0.34 analyst consensus and rising from $0.27 a year earlier. Lower costs and stronger profitability in SendTech offset pressure in other parts of the business. Pitney Bowes Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.43, exceeding the $0.34 analyst consensus and rising from $0.27 a year earlier. Lower costs and stronger profitability in SendTech offset pressure in other parts of the business. Positive Sentiment: Pitney Bowes raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.55-$1.70, in line with or above the $1.62 consensus midpoint, while also increasing adjusted EBIT and free-cash-flow expectations. Revenue guidance of approximately $1.8-$1.9 billion was reaffirmed. PBI Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Pitney Bowes raised its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.55-$1.70, in line with or above the $1.62 consensus midpoint, while also increasing adjusted EBIT and free-cash-flow expectations. Revenue guidance of approximately $1.8-$1.9 billion was reaffirmed. Positive Sentiment: Debt reduction is a major catalyst: the company reduced debt by $201 million from the end of the first quarter through July 29. Management also highlighted execution improvements, targeted growth initiatives, and a strategic review that could create additional value or strategic alternatives. Pitney Bowes Strategic Review Adds Optionality

Debt reduction is a major catalyst: the company reduced debt by $201 million from the end of the first quarter through July 29. Management also highlighted execution improvements, targeted growth initiatives, and a strategic review that could create additional value or strategic alternatives. Positive Sentiment: GAAP net income increased 66% year over year to $49.9 million. The board also approved a $0.10 quarterly dividend, payable September 8 to shareholders of record August 10, while the company repurchased 4.5 million shares for $53 million during the quarter. Pitney Bowes Second-Quarter Results

GAAP net income increased 66% year over year to $49.9 million. The board also approved a $0.10 quarterly dividend, payable September 8 to shareholders of record August 10, while the company repurchased 4.5 million shares for $53 million during the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 2.4% year over year to $451.5 million, slightly below expectations. SendTech revenue fell 1% to $308.9 million, while the weaker Presort Services segment declined 5% to $142.6 million, underscoring continued top-line and business-mix risks.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc NYSE: PBI is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company's core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

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