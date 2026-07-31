What is Sidoti's Estimate for Sanmina FY2026 Earnings?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Sidoti increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sanmina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the electronics maker will earn $10.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.81. The consensus estimate for Sanmina's current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Sanmina's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sanmina's revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SANM. Zacks Research cut Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sanmina from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $198.33.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $183.48 on Friday. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $232.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total transaction of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sanmina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti sharply raised its earnings forecasts. The analyst lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $10.82 from $8.81, FY2027 EPS to $11.57 from $10.24, and Q4 2026 EPS to $2.92 from $2.38. Estimates for Q1-Q4 2027 were also raised, including Q3 EPS to $3.01 from $2.54 and Q4 EPS to $3.36 from $2.75. These revisions point to improved confidence in Sanmina’s earnings trajectory. Sidoti earnings estimate revisions

The analyst lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate to $10.82 from $8.81, FY2027 EPS to $11.57 from $10.24, and Q4 2026 EPS to $2.92 from $2.38. Estimates for Q1-Q4 2027 were also raised, including Q3 EPS to $3.01 from $2.54 and Q4 EPS to $3.36 from $2.75. These revisions point to improved confidence in Sanmina’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth expectations are also favorable. Sidoti initiated a FY2028 EPS estimate of $13.93 and projected quarterly EPS of $3.43 in Q1 and Q2 2028 and $3.52 in Q3 2028. The forecasts imply continued earnings expansion beyond FY2027. Sidoti long-term Sanmina earnings estimates

Sidoti initiated a FY2028 EPS estimate of $13.93 and projected quarterly EPS of $3.43 in Q1 and Q2 2028 and $3.52 in Q3 2028. The forecasts imply continued earnings expansion beyond FY2027. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating performance supports the bullish revisions. Sanmina’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.31 versus the $2.77 consensus and revenue of $3.46 billion versus the $3.40 billion estimate. Revenue increased 69.7% year over year, while management provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.90-$12.20.

Sanmina’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.31 versus the $2.77 consensus and revenue of $3.46 billion versus the $3.40 billion estimate. Revenue increased 69.7% year over year, while management provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.90-$12.20. Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud infrastructure demand are key catalysts. Recent analysis says Sanmina is converting AI-driven revenue growth into stronger margins and earnings through manufacturing expansion, automation and operational improvements. The company’s exposure to accelerated computing and cloud platforms is renewing investor interest. How SANM is Turning Revenue Growth Into Higher Profitability

Recent analysis says Sanmina is converting AI-driven revenue growth into stronger margins and earnings through manufacturing expansion, automation and operational improvements. The company’s exposure to accelerated computing and cloud platforms is renewing investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation remains a consideration. With a P/E ratio above 30 and the stock trading well above its 200-day moving average, investors may require continued earnings growth to support further gains. Zacks nonetheless characterized SANM as a strong value stock. Why Sanmina is a Strong Value Stock

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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