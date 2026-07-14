What is Sidoti's Forecast for Forum Markets FY2028 Earnings?

Forum Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:FRMM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Sidoti decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forum Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Forum Markets' current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share.

Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Forum Markets from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "speculative buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of Forum Markets in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Forum Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forum Markets to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Clear Str raised shares of Forum Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRMM

Forum Markets Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of FRMM opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Forum Markets has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $174.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Forum Markets Company Profile

Forum Markets Inc is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures cash-generating assets on blockchain-based infrastructure to facilitate liquidity, investor access, and primary and secondary market activity. It combines traditional asset management practices with digital market infrastructure to support the origination, distribution, and trading of real-world assets.

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