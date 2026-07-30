What is Sidoti's Forecast for Sanmina Q1 Earnings?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Sidoti issued their Q1 2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanmina in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti analyst A. Soderstrom expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sanmina's current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Sanmina's Q2 2028 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SANM. Susquehanna began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sanmina from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $198.33.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $163.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $187.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $288.68.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,209.77. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,944 shares of company stock worth $30,093,464. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $400,273,000 after purchasing an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $244,500,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,382 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $122,559,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,833,000 after buying an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $109,907,000 after buying an additional 108,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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