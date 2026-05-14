What is Wolfe Research's Estimate for HII Q2 Earnings?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) - Analysts at Wolfe Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research analyst M. Walton now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries' current full-year earnings is $17.33 per share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

HII has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $383.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $333.83 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $215.04 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total value of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,429 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $179,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $1,520,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,452 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here