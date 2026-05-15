What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Allstate Q2 Earnings?

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allstate's current full-year earnings is $28.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate's Q3 2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $28.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $25.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.48 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALL. Weiss Ratings raised Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $216.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.13 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99. Allstate has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $222.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 7,000.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Allstate across several future periods, including FY2026 EPS to $28.20 from $23.00 and FY2027 EPS to $25.93 from $24.39, suggesting stronger profitability outlook. Allstate estimate updates

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Allstate across several future periods, including FY2026 EPS to $28.20 from $23.00 and FY2027 EPS to $25.93 from $24.39, suggesting stronger profitability outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary argues fears of auto-margin deterioration are overstated, pointing to resilient margins, an attractive valuation, and strong Q1 results with $10.65 EPS and a 3% revenue increase. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary argues fears of auto-margin deterioration are overstated, pointing to resilient margins, an attractive valuation, and strong Q1 results with $10.65 EPS and a 3% revenue increase. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating despite the higher estimates, so the research updates are supportive but not a full bullish upgrade. Allstate analyst rating

Zacks Research maintained a rating despite the higher estimates, so the research updates are supportive but not a full bullish upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Allstate is also facing legal and reputational noise after a report that it sued an alleged psychology billing scheme under federal racketeering law, which could add uncertainty even if it is not directly tied to operations. Insurance Business article

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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