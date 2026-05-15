What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Carvana Q2 Earnings?

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Carvana's current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion.

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A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore lifted their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on Carvana from $500.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $107.40 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.14.

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Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company's 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09. Carvana has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $97.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $898,913.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 209,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,991,772.61. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $4,936,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,050,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,359,073.13. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,495,895. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Carvana

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Carvana across several future periods, including FY2027 to $2.05 per share and FY2028 to $2.56 per share, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for Carvana across several future periods, including FY2027 to $2.05 per share and FY2028 to $2.56 per share, suggesting stronger long-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on Carvana and set a $93 price target, reinforcing a constructive view on the company’s retail volume trends after its stock split. Carvana Price Target Adjusted to $93 by Barclays as Retail Volumes Stay Solid Post Split

Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on Carvana and set a $93 price target, reinforcing a constructive view on the company’s retail volume trends after its stock split. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary on whether Wall Street is bullish or bearish on Carvana adds to the attention around the name, but does not appear to introduce new company-specific fundamentals by itself. Carvana stock outlook: Is Wall Street bullish or bearish?

Market commentary on whether Wall Street is bullish or bearish on Carvana adds to the attention around the name, but does not appear to introduce new company-specific fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: One earlier market note highlighted that Carvana shares were falling, showing the stock remains sensitive to sentiment and can give back gains quickly. Angi, Carvana, and Booking shares are falling, what you need to know

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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