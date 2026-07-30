What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Delek US Q1 Earnings?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Delek US from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Delek US from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.92.

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Delek US Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is currently -112.09%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,808.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,664. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,457.50. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.2% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Favorable refining conditions: Delek US was highlighted as one of three refiners benefiting from oil-price volatility, tight fuel inventories and wider crack spreads ahead of its upcoming second-quarter earnings report. 3 Refiners Benefiting From Oil Volatility and Tight Fuel Supply

Delek US was highlighted as one of three refiners benefiting from oil-price volatility, tight fuel inventories and wider crack spreads ahead of its upcoming second-quarter earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Buy recommendation from Zacks: Zacks identified DK among its top refining and marketing stocks, alongside PBF Energy and Valero, citing continued strength across the industry. 3 Top Refining & Marketing Stocks Riding Industry Strength

Zacks identified DK among its top refining and marketing stocks, alongside PBF Energy and Valero, citing continued strength across the industry. Positive Sentiment: Broad upward earnings revisions: Zacks Research raised its estimates for Delek US’s second- and third-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.68 and $1.28, respectively, and lifted its full-year 2026 forecast to $2.22 from $2.12. Estimates for the first three quarters of 2027, fourth-quarter 2027 and full-year 2027 were also increased. Zacks maintained a Strong Buy rating.

Zacks Research raised its estimates for Delek US’s second- and third-quarter 2026 EPS to $0.68 and $1.28, respectively, and lifted its full-year 2026 forecast to $2.22 from $2.12. Estimates for the first three quarters of 2027, fourth-quarter 2027 and full-year 2027 were also increased. Zacks maintained a rating. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: Investors are likely looking to Delek US’s next quarterly report for confirmation that stronger refining margins and fuel-market tightness are translating into sustained profitability.

Investors are likely looking to Delek US’s next quarterly report for confirmation that stronger refining margins and fuel-market tightness are translating into sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: One minor longer-term reduction: Zacks trimmed its second-quarter 2028 EPS estimate to $0.20 from $0.21, a small change that is unlikely to outweigh the nearer-term estimate increases.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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