What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Eaton Q3 Earnings?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Eaton's current full-year earnings is $13.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton's Q1 2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.19 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Down 0.1%

ETN opened at $404.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Eaton has a 12 month low of $311.92 and a 12 month high of $436.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.04.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,723,765.50. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $421,960. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Key Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings expectations for multiple future periods, including FY2026 to $13.28 EPS, FY2027 to $15.24 EPS, FY2028 to $17.19 EPS, and small increases for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling continued confidence in Eaton’s earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised its earnings expectations for multiple future periods, including FY2026 to $13.28 EPS, FY2027 to $15.24 EPS, FY2028 to $17.19 EPS, and small increases for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027, signaling continued confidence in Eaton’s earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The revised estimates remain above or near the current consensus outlook of about $13.33 per share for the current fiscal year, reinforcing the view that Eaton’s fundamentals remain solid.

The revised estimates remain above or near the current consensus outlook of about $13.33 per share for the current fiscal year, reinforcing the view that Eaton’s fundamentals remain solid. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market reaction appears muted because the estimate changes were incremental rather than transformative, so the analyst action is favorable but not a major catalyst.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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