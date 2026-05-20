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What is Zacks Research's Estimate for EverQuote Q3 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
EverQuote logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for EverQuote to $0.51 from $0.50, while keeping a Hold rating on the stock.
  • EverQuote’s most recent quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.51 versus $0.43 expected and revenue of $190.85 million versus $180.10 million forecast.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive overall: six analysts rate EverQuote a Buy, two rate it Hold, and the consensus price target is $24.17.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote's current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $28.73.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $180.10 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 53.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 337,660 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,562. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $26,918.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 86,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,341,303.12. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 48,400 shares of company stock worth $886,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 119,848 shares of the company's stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverQuote by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,404 shares of the company's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EverQuote by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,013 shares of the company's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 82,579 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 403,300 shares of the company's stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 268,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,467 shares of the company's stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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