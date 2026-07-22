What is Zacks Research's Estimate for HOVR Q1 Earnings?

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Horizon Aircraft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst B. Lantier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Horizon Aircraft's current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for New Horizon Aircraft's Q2 2028 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Horizon Aircraft from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

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New Horizon Aircraft Trading Up 20.2%

Shares of HOVR stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. New Horizon Aircraft has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.84.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Horizon Aircraft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Horizon Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in New Horizon Aircraft in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in New Horizon Aircraft by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in New Horizon Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

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