What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Graco FY2027 Earnings?

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Graco's current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Graco's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Graco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Graco from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.25.

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Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Graco has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $95.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director Andrea Helen Simon purchased 1,240 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,857.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,857.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company's stock.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Graco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.44%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco's solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company's product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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