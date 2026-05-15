What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Humana Q2 Earnings?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $4.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana's current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($6.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.23 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $189.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $258.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $246.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $300.52 on Friday. Humana has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Humana by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty bought 810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Humana's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Key Stories Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on Humana to $254 from $182 while keeping a Neutral rating, suggesting improved confidence in the company’s outlook. Piper Sandler price target increase article

Piper Sandler raised its price target on Humana to $254 from $182 while keeping a Neutral rating, suggesting improved confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Humana, CenterWell and USAA announced a veterans-focused community service initiative with the VFW, which may support the company’s brand and social impact reputation. Veterans Day of Service article

Humana, CenterWell and USAA announced a veterans-focused community service initiative with the VFW, which may support the company’s brand and social impact reputation. Neutral Sentiment: Humana also announced more than $1 million in Louisiana health-outcome grants, a positive corporate initiative that is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Louisiana grants article

Humana also announced more than $1 million in Louisiana health-outcome grants, a positive corporate initiative that is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut Humana’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $9.01 from $9.90, signaling softer near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research cut Humana’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $9.01 from $9.90, signaling softer near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered estimates for FY2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings momentum may be uneven.

The firm also lowered estimates for FY2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, reinforcing concerns that earnings momentum may be uneven. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintains a Strong Sell rating on Humana, which adds to pressure on the shares.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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